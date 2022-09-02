Skip to main content

'You Are Always Worried' - Medical Expert On Injury To Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

Ben Dinnery says not having clarity about the injury quickly is a concern.
Naby Keita has been missing for Liverpool after picking up an injury just before the defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Naby Keita

Manager Jurgen Klopp told the media that the Guinea international had picked up a muscle injury in training and he hasn't been available for selection since.

The 27-year-old is not the only one sidelined through injury with Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also missing, and they have now been joined by skipper Jordan Henderson who has a hamstring problem.

Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk

Medical expert Ben Dinnery from the Premier Injuries site told Football Insider with limited information having been made available about the injury, it could be a concern.

“There isn’t a great deal of info available on this one. We know it’s a soft tissue problem. Tests were still ongoing the last we heard. It only happened on the eve of the Man United game.

“The terminology wasn’t great from Jurgen Klopp. You are always worried when you don’t get a definitive answer straight away on these things.

“Sometimes the managers just don’t want to commit to anything. Hopefully, we’ll get some more on this one sometime soon.”

LFCTR Verdict

It's been a disappointing start to the season for Keita who had enjoyed his best spell in a Liverpool shirt during the last campaign.

Hopefully he will recover quickly and find similar form to help the team in the busy period ahead.

