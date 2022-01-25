Skip to main content
'You Are Fantastic' - Ronaldinho Responds To Virgil Van Dijk Instagram Post After Liverpool Win

Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho has taken to Instagram to shower praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after his team's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Dutch defender opened the scoring with a powerful header from a fantastic Andy Robertson corner from the left.

Virgil van Dijk

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead before the Reds lost their way and Palace striker Odsonne Edouard pulled a goal back.

A controversial penalty from another Brazilian, Fabinho, restored the two goal lead to ensure Jurgen Klopp's team left Selhurst Park with the three points.

After the game, Liverpool's number four took to Instagram himself to post a picture of him celebrating his goal and the three points.

'Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄'

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho is clearly impressed with the Dutchman as he sent a response to the Instagram post.

'You are fantastic, play with elegance and command the defense with mastery…. Congratulations'

This is high praise from someone who was recognised himself, just like the Dutchman, as one of the World's best for his era.

Ronaldinho
