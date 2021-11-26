Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'You Can See Why He Failed At Liverpool' - 33 Year Old Former Player Receives Criticism

Author:

A former Liverpool player has been the target of criticism from a journalist for his recent performances for his new club.

Filip Joos is known for working on TV and radio and commentating on matches in the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium and he hasn't held back in his criticism of a former Red.

Filip Joos

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet signed for Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland. 

During his six years at the club, he had a number of spells as number one keeper but lost his place in battles with Loris Karius and then with Alisson.

The Belgium international who was Alisson's deputy during the victorious Champions League campaign in 2019 moved to Club Brugge shortly after in a search for regular football.

Simon Mignolet

As reported by Sporza via Sport Witness, journalist Joos has been talking about Simon Mignolet, his time at Liverpool and his recent performances for Club Brugge.

Joos On Mignolet At Liverpool

The journalist was very honest in his assessment that Mignolet was not up to the required level to play for Liverpool.

“You can see why he failed at Liverpool. You have to be able to say that now: that he is too little for that level. He has that kind of thing going on too often.

“I often sat in the stadium at Liverpool and heard the murmur rising from the stands when he got the ball.

“At the time, I didn’t think that was generous of the crowd, but now I understand. It wasn’t a mistake for Liverpool to go for a better goalkeeper than Mignolet, even though Alisson has had moments like that too."

Read More

Joos On Mignolet's Recent Form

Joos admitted that he thinks Mignolet is capable of performing to very high levels but has too many moments that a top keeper would not have.

He was also critical of his recent performances where he believes he has cost Brugge points.

“He is absolutely a top keeper for our level, but the past two games, he has cost Club Brugge 4 points.  

“Mignolet has top moments, and then he grabs great balls. I remember a practice match with the Red Devils (Belgium) against Italy before the 2016 European Championship.

“Mignolet was phenomenal then, on the level of Courtois. He can reach that level, but he has too many moments that Courtois doesn’t have. Also, last year he had such moments at Club Brugge. Only Club won then and not now.”

Author Verdict

These are some harsh comments from Joos but ultimately he probably does have a point.

Mignolet had spells where he was excellent at Liverpool but also had too many error prone moments.

The signing of Alisson was pivotal to the team becoming a trophy winning machine and it's unlikely that would have happened with the Belgian or Loris Karius in goal.

Mignolet was an excellent pro and would have been a brilliant number two for Liverpool but it was only right that Klopp allowed him to move to play football on a regular basis at his age.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Filip Joos
News

'You Can See Why He Failed At Liverpool' - 33 Year Old Former Player Receives Criticism

52 seconds ago
Andrew Robertson
News

Official: World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw - Italy Or Ronaldo's Portugal To Miss Out, Wales To Face Scotland?

53 minutes ago
Paisley Gates Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Southampton Team News | FA Premier League

2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why The Move To Manchester United Of Ralf Rangnick Is Unfortunate

2 hours ago
ben davies lean
Articles

Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United Sacking Puts Liverpool Defender Ben Davies' Future In Doubt

3 hours ago
LeBron
News

LeBron James And FSG Creating Liverpool Product Line To Rival Michael Jordan

3 hours ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Barcelona, Xavi Fearful As Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo

4 hours ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton
Media

Watch: Liverpool V Southampton Preview With The Athletic

5 hours ago