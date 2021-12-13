'You Cannot Let It Stand Like This' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Champions League Draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to his team's round of 16 clash against Inter Milan and the controversial Champions League draw that had to be re-done on Monday.

Klopp's team flew through their group with six wins out of six becoming the first English team to qualify with a 100% winning record from the group stages.

Klopp On Inter Milan

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the German was keen to emphasise that his team will face a tough battle especially as some of the Inter players have Premier League experience.

"Yes, obviously Sanchez and Dzeko we know well – and Lautaro Martinez is one of the most exciting strikers in the world, probably.

"Simone Inzaghi is there, his first year, last year they were champions, but it is the Liverpool way – it’s never easy, but still possible, so let’s give it a go.

"It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it."

Klopp On The Draw

On the controversial re-draw, Liverpool's manager was adamant the correct decision had been taken.

"Definitely. I saw it live and I thought, ‘You cannot let it stand like this, there’s no chance.’ Definitely, they had to do it again."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook