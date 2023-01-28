Skip to main content

"You're Going To See The Real Liverpool": Cody Gakpo Speaks Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

Liverpool’s new Dutch forward has spoken ahead of his side’s FA Cup fourth round match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Liverpool Cody Gakpo

Liverpool return to the AMEX Stadium just over two weeks after their 3-0 thrashing against the same opponent in the Premier League

Cody Gakpo has been Liverpool's only winter transfer window arrival since the club splashed around £37million to sign the Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven.

He sat down with LiverpoolFC.com and spoke about the squad's hunger to retain the trophy they won last season for the 8th time in the club's history.

"My feeling, personally, is everyone in the team has so much quality. 

"That is what I see in training and in phases in the games. It is also a part of football, that sometimes things don't work out exactly the way you want them to. We just have to keep improving, working hard, and the quality will come out."

"Then, you're going to see the real Liverpool."

Liverpool Cody Gakpo

Jurgen Klopp's team reached the fourth round after they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round, winning 1-0 at Molineux after an initial 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Gakpo is yet to score his debut goal in Liverpool red, but that hasn't stopped him from settling in at the club and forming new relationships within the squad.

"It's a really good group. Everybody has helped me a lot and tried to make me feel at home as much as possible.

"I hang around with Curtis [Jones] sometimes and with other players, like Ibou [Ibrahima Konate]. Everybody is nice and helping me, so that's great."

Liverpool

Schedule

