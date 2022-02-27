'You've Let Bielsa And The Fans Down' - Leeds Fans React To Marcelo Bielsa Sacking

Leeds United issued a statement on Sunday morning to confirm they had parted ways with head coach Marcelo Bielsa and fans have taken to social media to have their say on the decision.

After a difficult few weeks for Leeds, they have slipped to within just two points of the relegation zone.

It is widely expected that after Bielsa's departure, Jesse Marsch will be confirmed as the new manager on Monday.

Fans are clearly not happy with the decision based on the reaction from Twitter.

'You’re going to sack our best manager in forever off cos of some results from the bigger teams when our squad fitness depth and morale is at an all time low. Yeah, you’ve lost a lot of respect from a lot of people today'

'A shocking statement for what this man has done for this club and city. During these downs we should be together fighting together but you have ruined this now. You’ve let Bielsa down and the fans down'

'My heart is broken! Without a doubt my lowest point in 33 years as a Leeds fan. I’m so sorry Marcelo. You deserve so much better! Eres mi héroe😢💔 #bielsaforever'

'Couple of bad performances during an injury riddled season and you're sacking the man who got you promoted? Absolute madness'

'Absolutely shameful, he could have saved us. He was failed by the board in not bringing in quality players.'

