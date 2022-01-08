Manchester United: Club In A Mess - Glazers Ownership, Reality Check For Fans, Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer, Ole's Wheel

LFCTR take a look at what is going on across the pond to arch rivals Manchester United. What has happened to the 'biggest club in the country' and why the misery could well continue into the future.

To bake a cake you need - the correct ingredients, the right preparation/plan and the perfect temperature and time in the oven. Get any of these steps wrong and you could end up with a mess that does not taste nice for the person eating it.

Manchester United's issues currently have is down to the the metaphorical cake the club have baked. A mixture of the Glazers being owners, poor management, spoilt players and a deluded fanbase (not all) have created the worst sweet on the menu.

The Glazers

The Glazers are a virus and a virus spreads. Negativity has filtered throughout the club from the top all the way to the bottom, but its does start from the top.

They are the ones employing Ed Woodward, they are the ones that are employing the managers, they are the ones that are employing the players, they are the ones that accept mediocrity just for the sake of getting their dividends.

Yes they back every manager with the financial side, however they do not give full control the whoever the manager is. They have clear involvement in transfers, which completely undermines the role a manager and sporting director plays.

After attempting to create the European Super League, which backfired because of fan reaction, the puppet masters played the best of best trump cards, and it worked. Manchester United bought Cristiano Ronaldo before he could join Manchester City.

This signing had fans dropping their banners and pick up their Manchester United superstore bags as they walk out of the shop with their new CR7 shirt with all dignity left behind in the shop.

European Super League will come back around and it's up to football fans as a whole to stand against these kind of owners and get them out of the game we love.

Manchester United will never be the same as they were before Glazers until they leave, but until then, others needs to also take responsibility. Despite my hatred towards owners like this, long may the Glazers stay at Manchester United.

The Managers

Some Manchester United fans won't like to hear this, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the club's worst manager since Fergie era. Put success to the side for one second. Let's have a look at the job they did as a whole.

David Moyes had thee hardest job to follow on from Alex Ferguson and was sold down the river by the club and fans as soon as it started going wrong. He is now showing how good a manager he is when fully supported from in and out of the club.

Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho played awful football, but managed to win. They made it clear that the board is a huge problem, Jose even revealing the players not having the right attitude. United fans didn't listen to them when told them they were not in control, instead they just pushed them out.

Then comes 'Ole's at the wheel' era. Ole went on a fantastic run as interim manager to the point of Manchester United fans wetting themselves over the future of the club. They were back!

No they weren't and they never was. Ole was a 'yes man' and the perfect person to fit Glazer's model of a manager. Someone that doesn't question them. Someone that doesn't mind if he doesn't get his way. Someone that will throw himself under the bus before anyone else (including his friends who trained the team to play like that).

When the fire is out, you can see the rubble it leaves. Ole has left the team in more of a mess than what he took over, despite being the one to bring back the 'United way.' Ole played the same players week in week out, no matter how they performed.

Players now don't like the new manager because they have gone from being besties with the man in charge to being told they have to work hard in order to succeed. Ole didn't only give all the power to players for future managers to deal with, he also halted the development of players like Mason Greenwood and other youth prospects he was meant to be nurturing through.

What did Ole get right? Honestly. Leaving

The Players

Arguments. Falling out. Blaming someone else. Not being bothered to work hard. Sometimes the Manchester United dressing room seems more like a school playground.

'How do you expect the players to behave when the manager can't control them' is what I heard a fan say the other day, comparing them to school children. The players are full grown adults and should have already learnt respect not just for the manager but the fans.

If players want to leave, there's an adult way of going about it. Not throw dummies and kick up a tantrum. You sort your differences out or you leave with respect, but you still give it all for your fans, the people that travel up an around the country and pay to watch you.

Harry Maguire being captain of this team just sums up what Manchester United are right now. No leadership, no one standing up to be counted. You wouldn't expect this sort of attitude from a Sunday League side, never mind playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Fans

First of all, this is not aimed at all Manchester United fans, but the majority. A lot of this is on you. Why? You ask. You are the ones paying for the ingredients and then buying the cakes when they're finished.

When Glazers spat in the face of English football with the European Super League, you were the ones lining up in your thousands to get your precious Ronaldo shirt after your owners gave you the new toy to keep you quiet.

When you saw Harry Maguire play well, Bruno Fernandes play well, Luke Shaw play well. You were the ones comparing them to Virgil Van Dijk, Steven Gerrard and Andy Robertson. Now you're shocked to see them not living up to your hype.

When you saw Mikel Arteta coming into Arsenal and struggling at first, you were the ones who laughed at Arsenal, saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is far better, yet Ole is now out of a job and Arteta has taken his poor squad above your unbelievable title challenging team.

When you can came as a false second last season, you were the ones who said you were in a title race this year, singing Ole's at the wheel and thinking you're better than both Liverpool and Chelsea.

When Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho left, after them telling you the truth. You were the ones to wave them bye, thanks for nothing. They called the Glazers out, something your favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't do, but you still stuck by him longer, despite your hatred for the Glazers.

Everything that Manchester United are going through right now, is nothing less than most Manchester United fans deserve and because of you, your club as become a lovely dessert for the rest of us to enjoy.

