Report: Newcastle United Agree Personal Terms With Liverpool, Juventus And Inter Milan Target Robin Gosens

According to reports, Atalanta's Robin Gosens has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United. 

Newcastle United's new creation is beginning to come together. With Keiran Trippier and Chris Wood already through the door, the Magpies are now looking to bring in the likes of Manchester United's Lingard and Lyon's Bruno Guimares.

Robin Gosens

The Northen side don't look like they are going to end there. The new ownership seem to be doing as much as they can to help Newcastle not only stay in the Premier League, buy also to continue to build an exciting project. 

The defence seems to be a priority in the transfer window for Eddie Howe. Reports from Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWebb suggest that this is the case, as they have agreed personal terms with Atalanta and German full-back Robin Gosens. 

If this transfer were to be completed, Newcastle United will have two new full-backs in this transfer window alone. The German has been linked with Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan for a Summer move, but it seems though Newcastle coming in earlier could be the trump card to get their man.

