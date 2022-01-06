Skip to main content
Report: Aston Villa Sign Philippe Coutinho On Loan From Barcelona

Reports suggest that Aston Villa have signed former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy.

Philippe Coutinho will join up with former team-mate Steven Gerrard as he is set to join the Aston Villa manager, to re-discover his unbelievable form he once had in the Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian magician has not had the best of times since leaving the Merseyside club, having played for both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. 

His performances have also affected his international development, not keeping his once regular place.

The former Liverpool playmaker played with, now Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard during his time in the Premier League.

Read More

The relationship and chemistry they had on the pitch was a joy to watch. When Steven Gerrrad left Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho, himself became the main man in red. 

If reports are true, we could well see that relationship and chemistry back together again. According to Simon Dobson, Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa on a loan deal with an option to buy, following reports by Spanish journalist Helena Condis Edo about both clubs being in talks. However, the source is unconfirmed, with other reliable sources possibly backing up the report in time. 

Patience could be key in this deal, but as a Liverpool fan that knows this player so well, Aston Villa fans should get excited.

