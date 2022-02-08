Report: PSG Looking To Replace Real Madrid Bound Kylian Mbappe With Liverpool Target And Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland
Reports suggest that as Kylian Mbappe is 'set' to leave for Real Madrid in the summer, PSG have now have their eyes set firmly on Borussia Dortmund's world-class forward Erling Haaland.
Last week, it was rumored that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has already signed a contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent years and has spoken to Liverpool officials in the past about coming to Anfield.
Despite the reports of the major catch by Madrid, the player himself has played down the speculation surrounding him. Mbappe spoke to Prime Video Sport France about moving to La Liga.
"No, my decision on the future isn’t made. Playing vs Real Madrid in Champions League changes a lot of things.
"Even if I'm free to do what I want at the moment, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing
If PSG were to lose the superstar forward, they will be looking instantly to replace him. Known for their huge transfer deals, the Ligue 1 leaders are reported to continue the trend they have set. According to HITC, PSG have turned their attention to Norwegian star Erling Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund's number nine has had an off and on season so far in the Bundesliga, having missed many matches through injury. Despite not having has much game time, Haaland has not dropped off on performances and goal stats.
Liverpool will be among many clubs this year to attempt to tempt the striker away from Germany, but who will be the club to do so?
