Report: Anthony Martial Has Signed For Sevilla From Liverpool Rivals Manchester United

According to reports, Sevilla have signed Anthony Martial from Manchester United.

Anthony Martial has been struggling to be a first team regular at Manhcester United, despite having several chances with different managers.

The Frenchmand has played both centrally as a striker and out wide on the left, but has found it difficult to nail a spot down.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite showing early promise in his Manchester United career, with a very famous winner against Liverpool, Anthony Martial will be looking to revitalised his career elsewhere.

The French forward has been linked with a move away from Manchester for some time now, with several overseas clubs looking to sign him.

Reports by Simon Dobson suggest that Martial has decided to finally leave Old Trafford and has signed for La Liga side Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Altough the sources are not named, we can assure that they are reliable and are proven to be in the past.

This transfer could be the start of a lot of movement in and out at Manchester United this week, as the transfer window is coming to an end.

