Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Actions Speak Louder Than Words' - Chelsea Fans React To Romelu Lukaku Apology

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku issued an apology to the club and it's fans on Tuesday after his interview with Sky Sports Italia broke last week. Supporters have taken to social media to give their thoughts on what he had to say.

The content of the interview led to manager Thomas Tuchel dropping the Belgian from the Chelsea squad for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

After Lukaku's message was posted on Chelsea's official channels, there has been a mixed response as fans took to Twitter to have their say.

'Seems so unapologetic, not having it at all.'

'Personally, it will take time to heal this but this was a step in the right direction. I now need him to perform on the pitch, act professional and that'll go a way to helping heal this.'

Read More

'Lot of work to be done on the pitch. Actions speak louder than words'

'Lukaku is using the same tactics he used when he arrived, the connection and ‘unfinished business’ angle. I’m not having any of it. Score goals, do your job and be the professional you claim to be, then leave in the Summer.'

'NO CHELSEA FAN HATES LUKAKU ...IS JUST A MATTER OF A GOAL AND EVERYTHING COMES BACK TO NORMAL...WE ARE HUMAN AND MISTAKES A BOUND TO HAPPEN . APOLOGY ACCEPTED . THE LUKAKU LEGACY STARTS FROM NOW'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

'Actions Speak Louder Than Words' - Chelsea Fans React To Romelu Lukaku Apology

1 minute ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Vlahovic Dismisses Arsenal Interest In Favour Of Summer Switch To Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona Or Juventus, Real Madrid & Inter Milan To Join Race?

10 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Huge January Offer For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma

10 hours ago
Liverpool Player Penalties Leicester
News

Carabao Cup Rules Explained In Light Of Liverpool Request To Postpone Arsenal Clash

10 hours ago
Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Report: Eleven Players Want To Leave Manchester United As Ralf Rangnik Is No Change From Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

10 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Want Erling Haaland But Prioritise Kylian Mbappe, Whilst Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG And Bayern Munich Circulate

11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Real Madrid Agree Deal To Sign PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

12 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Breaking: Liverpool Request Postponement Of Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg Tie

13 hours ago