'Actions Speak Louder Than Words' - Chelsea Fans React To Romelu Lukaku Apology

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku issued an apology to the club and it's fans on Tuesday after his interview with Sky Sports Italia broke last week. Supporters have taken to social media to give their thoughts on what he had to say.

The content of the interview led to manager Thomas Tuchel dropping the Belgian from the Chelsea squad for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

After Lukaku's message was posted on Chelsea's official channels, there has been a mixed response as fans took to Twitter to have their say.

'Seems so unapologetic, not having it at all.'

'Personally, it will take time to heal this but this was a step in the right direction. I now need him to perform on the pitch, act professional and that'll go a way to helping heal this.'

'Lot of work to be done on the pitch. Actions speak louder than words'

'Lukaku is using the same tactics he used when he arrived, the connection and ‘unfinished business’ angle. I’m not having any of it. Score goals, do your job and be the professional you claim to be, then leave in the Summer.'

'NO CHELSEA FAN HATES LUKAKU ...IS JUST A MATTER OF A GOAL AND EVERYTHING COMES BACK TO NORMAL...WE ARE HUMAN AND MISTAKES A BOUND TO HAPPEN . APOLOGY ACCEPTED . THE LUKAKU LEGACY STARTS FROM NOW'

