Frustrated Everton Fans Confront Owner Bill Kenwright Following Defeat To Former Liverpool Captain Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Everton's relegation battle is starting to get to their fans, as they showed publicly yesterday. Following another loss, this time to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, the fans waited outside Goodison Park to confront owner Bill Kenwright.

Merseyside is a place full of contrast at the moment. As Liverpool make their first final of the season and an opportunity to put themselves fully back into a title race, the other half in Everton find themselves in a surprising relegation battle.

A week to forget for Everton was topped off yesterday after a Liverpool legend was the one to hand them another defeat. Last weekend, it was another Liverpool legend that the Toffees let go having taken them to depths the fans couldn't have imagined at the start of the season.

Losing to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa yesterday was too much for the Everton fans and the decided to stay after the match and wait for the owner Bill Kenwright.

The Everton fans let Kenwright know their despair at the season and asked if he was happy with the season. Calmly, Kenwright responded to the angered supporters, as they told him to leave the club.

