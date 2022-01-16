Anthony Martial Hits Back At Ralf Rangnick Claims 'He Didn't Want To' Play For Manchester United In Aston Villa Draw

Anthony Martial has hit back at claims from interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick that he didn't want to be in the squad for his team's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Red Devils threw away a two goal lead given to them by Bruno Fernandes as Villa stormed back to earn a point through goals from Jacob Ramsey and debutant Philippe Coutinho.

In his post match press conference Rangnick was asked why he was only able to name eight substitutes which included two goalkeepers. and was asked specifically about the Frenchman.

"He didn't want to be in the squad.

"He would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that's the reason he was not travelling with us yesterday."

Martial took to Instagram however to refute the claims stating he would never refuse to play for Manchester United.

'I will never refuse to play a match for Man United. I've been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and will disrespect the club and the Fans.'

Author Verdict

It is never a healthy situation when there is a difference of opinion between player and manager.

Rangnick has been dealing with a number of different problems since taking charge at Old Trafford and this is another one.

It seems the time has come for Martial to move on and this seems to make the possibility of that happening in January more certain.

As to whether that is a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen.

