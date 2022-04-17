Skip to main content
Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich travel to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hoping to restore their nine point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Bayern will be hoping to put their shock Champions League exit to Villarreal behind them and Liverpool target Serge Gnabry should be in action as they aim to bounce back.

Serge Gnabry

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  2:30pm BST

Germany

Kick-off is at  3:30pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  9:30am ET

Pacific time:  6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:30 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in Germany, the match can be seen on DAZN and DAZN1.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportnet.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

