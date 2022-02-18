Skip to main content
Arsenal v Brentford: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Arsenal host Brentford in a Premier League clash on Saturday, a match crucial for both teams, and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

The Gunners are in need of the three points to keep up their hopes of a fourth place finish to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

As it stands they have the best points per game record amongst their rivals for fourth who include Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham, and Wolves.

After five successive league defeats, Brentford managed to pick up a point last week in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. They currently sit seven points above the drop zone and will be looking over their shoulders unless their form improves.

Emirates Stadium

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am  CT

Read More

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

