Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka and Arsenal are in desperate need of a victory in the race for the top four when they face Brighton at home on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Emirates Stadium

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  3:00pm UK time (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

