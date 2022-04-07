Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka and Arsenal are in desperate need of a victory in the race for the top four when they face Brighton at home on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:00pm UK time (BST)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
