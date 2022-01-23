Skip to main content
Arsenal v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria | Rival Watch

Arsenal take on Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon needing the three points to stay in touch with the race for top four and we can bring you all the details of when and where you can watch the match.

The Clarets are in desperate need of points as they currently sit bottom of the Premier League with just eleven points from 17 games.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 2:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 06:00am PT

Central time: 08:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game is not available as Crystal Palace v Liverpool will be shown at the same time.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Telemundo and the USA Network.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

