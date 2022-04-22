Skip to main content

Arsenal v Manchester United | How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka is in action as Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League's early match on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Bukayo Saka

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 12:30 BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time       07:30 ET

Pacific time:       04:30 PT

Central time:      06:30 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm (GMT +1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

