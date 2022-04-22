Arsenal v Manchester United | How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka is in action as Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League's early match on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 12:30 BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30 ET
Pacific time: 04:30 PT
Central time: 06:30 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 12:30pm (GMT +1)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
- Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
- Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player
- Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok