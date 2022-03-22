Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Arsenal v VfL Wolfsburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League

Arsenal host VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Arsenal Emirates

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK time

Germany

Kick-off time: 21:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 16:00 ET

Pacific time:   13:00 PT

Central time:  15:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Germany can watch the game on DAZN.

In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.

For UK and international viewers the game is available on arsenal.com, YouTube and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com MatchCentre.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Neymar Used To Be My Idol' - Harvey Elliott Explains His Admiration For The Brazilian And How He Now Wants To Inspire Others

By Neil Andrew28 minutes ago
Premier League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Finally Make Move For Premier League Star, Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Damon Carr30 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'The Ox Won't Be Happy' - Former Player On Why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain May Quit Liverpool

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
News

Liverpool Suffer Yet Another Injury, Adding To Naby Keita And Trent Alexander-Arnold Just As International Break Begins

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Djed Spence
Quotes

Middlesbrough Youngster Djed Spence Sent Warning Over Potential Liverpool Move By Ex-Pro

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Named Favourites To Sign Midfield Star Aurelien Tchouameni Despite Real Madrid Interest

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Oakley Cannonier dribbles down the left wing against Juventus in the UEFA Youth League.
Articles

Oakley Cannonier Earning Plaudits in U18s Side | In Touching Distance of Jurgen Klopp's First Team? | Academy Watch | LFC

By Conor Jones2 hours ago
Barcelona Women
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago