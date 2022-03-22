Arsenal v VfL Wolfsburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League

Arsenal host VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK time

Germany

Kick-off time: 21:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 16:00 ET

Pacific time: 13:00 PT

Central time: 15:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Germany can watch the game on DAZN.

In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.

For UK and international viewers the game is available on arsenal.com, YouTube and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com MatchCentre.

