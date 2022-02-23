Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday in a Premier League match that will have implications on the top four race and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
Manchester United currently lead the way in the battle for fourth place, four points clear of West Ham and Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.
Bruno Lage's team are two points behind Arsenal with Tottenham Hotspur a further point back.
It looks like it will be a battle until the end of the season to see who will fill the final Champions League spot.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:15 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
