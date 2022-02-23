Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday in a Premier League match that will have implications on the top four race and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Manchester United currently lead the way in the battle for fourth place, four points clear of West Ham and Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Bruno Lage's team are two points behind Arsenal with Tottenham Hotspur a further point back.

It looks like it will be a battle until the end of the season to see who will fill the final Champions League spot.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook