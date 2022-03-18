Aston Villa v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
After losing to Liverpool on Wednesday, Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in Saturday's early match aiming to get their top-four hopes back on track and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match here.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 12:30 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 07:30 ET
Pacific time: 04:30 PT
Central time: 06:30 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off starts at 13:30 GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 18:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 23:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on BT Sport and can be streamed via the BT Sport app and on the BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
