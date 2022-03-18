Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

After losing to Liverpool on Wednesday, Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in Saturday's early match aiming to get their top-four hopes back on track and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match here.

Villa Park

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 12:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:   07:30 ET

Pacific time:    04:30 PT

Central time:   06:30 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off starts at 13:30 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 18:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 23:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on BT Sport and can be streamed via the BT Sport app and on the BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

