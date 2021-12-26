Aston Villa v Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

Aston Villa take on Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday in what promises to be an enthralling Premier League encounter and we can bring you the details of where you can watch the match.

Under Steven Gerrard's management, Villa have taken 12 points from six games which has moved them up to 10th in the table.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues have been in stuttering from of late which has seen them fall six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and three points behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

