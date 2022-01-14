Aston Villa v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United travel to Aston Villa on Saturday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
The two teams met on Monday night in the FA Cup with the Red Devils edging a close encounter.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne can tip the balance back into Villa's favour on Saturday.
Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 09:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the NBC Sports Network.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
