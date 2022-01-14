Aston Villa v Manchester United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Returns, Coutinho To Start?

Manchester United travel to Aston Villa on Saturday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you our predicted line ups.

The two teams met on Monday night in the FA Cup with the Red Devils edging a close encounter.

Ralf Rangnick will be without Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay who are both suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho should all be fit to return to the squad.

Steven Gerrard will have new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne available to him. Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba remain sidelined through injury.

Here are our predicted line ups:

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Manchester United

David De Gea, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

