Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. We bring you all the details of when and where to watch the match.

Atletico Madrid

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Atletico Madrid
Non LFC

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
39 seconds ago
Jurgen-Klopp-gives-honest-opinion-on-Joe-Gomez-and-Joel
Articles

Reports: 'No Suggestion' That Star Wants To Leave Anfield

By Sam Jones
11 minutes ago
marcelo-brozovic-inter-1582790260-32561
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Could Sign Inter Milan Midfielder On Free Transfer

By Sam Jones
41 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
News

Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
50 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

Liverpool Have Found 'Another Gem' According to Pundit

By Sam Jones
1 hour ago
James Milner Mohamed Salah
Articles

Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Labels Liverpool Man 'A Joke'

By Sam Jones
1 hour ago
Burnley Turf Moor
Non LFC

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Jonathan David
Transfers

Report: Lille's Jonathan David Hints At Possible Transfer Destination Amid Links To Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & Inter Milan

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago