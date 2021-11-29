Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

Author:

The official top three of the Ballon D'or has been announced. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho takes third place, Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finishes second, leaving first place to, once again, go to PSG and Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

3. Jorginho

Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho has come third in this year's Ballon D'or. The Italian has had a wonderful season, especially with winners medals. He was key to both club and country success.

Chelsea won the Champions League in May, beating Manchester City in the final. Jorginho was a standout figure in the lead up to the final and was impressive in the final itself. 

He also went on to win the Euros with his national team, Italy. Another fantastic performance for the Chelsea man throughout the tournament and bossed the match in the final against Gareth Southgate's England.

2. Robert Lewandowski

A record breaking year for Bayern Munich's leading man, Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, earlier on in the year, beat the great Gerd Mullers Bundesliga record for most goals in a single season by scoring 41 goals in the campaign.

This is no easy feat in what is such a high level league, but Lewandowski being the goal machine he is, managed the amazing achievement in the last match of the season.

The forward's goalscoring record helped Bayern Munich to yet another Bundesliga title. This season, he has carried on in the same vain, with 14 goals already too his name in just 11 matches.

Read More

1. Lionel Messi

The Argentinian has done it again. With a record seven Ballon D'ors to his name, there seems to be less debate of who is the greatest of all time.

Having signed for PSG in the Summer for free from his boyhood club Barcelona, Lionel Messi has just about done enough in the calendar year to receive the award. The forward was sensational for Barcelona before his move, once again getting top goalscorer in La Liga and winning the Copa Del Ray to end his time there.

The little magician finally got the trophy he had been attempting to win his whole career and that was the Copa America. A fantastic individual tournament saw him not only collect the player of the tournament but the Copa America trophy too.

Lionel Messi

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Lionel Messi
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

44 seconds ago
Ballon D'or
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 30 Announced As PSG And Argentina Forward Lionel Messi Wins Again

25 minutes ago
Ballon D'or
News

Official: Lionel Messi Crowned 2021 Ballon d'Or Winner

33 minutes ago
Gianluigi Donnarumma
News

Official: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

44 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

47 minutes ago
Alexia Putellas
News

Official: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or Winner

1 hour ago
Pedri
News

Official: Pedri Crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Non LFC

Report: Ballon D'or Top Three Set To Be PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema In Second And Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Third

1 hour ago