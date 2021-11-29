Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

The official top three of the Ballon D'or has been announced. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho takes third place, Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finishes second, leaving first place to, once again, go to PSG and Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

3. Jorginho

Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho has come third in this year's Ballon D'or. The Italian has had a wonderful season, especially with winners medals. He was key to both club and country success.

Chelsea won the Champions League in May, beating Manchester City in the final. Jorginho was a standout figure in the lead up to the final and was impressive in the final itself.

He also went on to win the Euros with his national team, Italy. Another fantastic performance for the Chelsea man throughout the tournament and bossed the match in the final against Gareth Southgate's England.

2. Robert Lewandowski

A record breaking year for Bayern Munich's leading man, Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, earlier on in the year, beat the great Gerd Mullers Bundesliga record for most goals in a single season by scoring 41 goals in the campaign.

This is no easy feat in what is such a high level league, but Lewandowski being the goal machine he is, managed the amazing achievement in the last match of the season.

The forward's goalscoring record helped Bayern Munich to yet another Bundesliga title. This season, he has carried on in the same vain, with 14 goals already too his name in just 11 matches.

1. Lionel Messi

The Argentinian has done it again. With a record seven Ballon D'ors to his name, there seems to be less debate of who is the greatest of all time.

Having signed for PSG in the Summer for free from his boyhood club Barcelona, Lionel Messi has just about done enough in the calendar year to receive the award. The forward was sensational for Barcelona before his move, once again getting top goalscorer in La Liga and winning the Copa Del Ray to end his time there.

The little magician finally got the trophy he had been attempting to win his whole career and that was the Copa America. A fantastic individual tournament saw him not only collect the player of the tournament but the Copa America trophy too.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook