Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Knocked Out At The Group Stage Into The Europa League Following Defeat To Bayern Munich And Benfica Win

Author:

A 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich this evening has knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League at the group stage. With Benfica beating Dynamo Kiev in the other Group E match, it meant Barcelona needed a win in order to qualify for the round of 16.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich

Barcelona add to their miserable season as they have failed to qualify from the group stage in the Champions League. Losing to Bayern Munich tonight means the La Liga giants will have to play Europa League football having coming third. 

Bayern Munich finish as group winners by winning all six matches, with Portuguese side Benfica coming in second after their win over Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev. 

Europa League and Thursday nights now await Barcelona, as they continue to struggle in their first season without Lionel Messi. Will Xavi be able turn the club's fortunes around or will the embarrassment continue for the once most feared club in Europe?

Bayern Munich Team: Neuer, Upamencano, Sule (Nianzou 78), Pavard, Lewandowski (Tillman 78), Sane, Coman (Sarr 71), Davies (Richards 71), Tolisso (Roca 60), Muller, Musiala

Read More

Subs: Ulreich, Fruchtl, Richards, Sarr, Hernandez, Roca, Nianzou, Tillman

Barcelona Team: Ter Stegen, Alba (Mingueza 31), Pique, Lenglet, Araujo, Busquets, De Jong (Puig 73), Gavira (Demir 87), Dembele (Coutinho 73), Depay, Dest (Gonzalez 46)

Subs: Puig, Deir, Neto, Coutinho, De Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Pena, Nico, Balde, Akhomach

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Barcelona, Bayern Munich
Non LFC

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Knocked Out At The Group Stage Into The Europa League Following Defeat To Bayern Munich And Benfica Win

46 seconds ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Equalising Goal For Young Boys Sees Them Draw Level Against Manchester United

57 minutes ago
Leon Goretzka Kevin Volland Leroy Sane Germany EURO
Non LFC

Watch: Leroy Sane 30 Yard Goal Doubles Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona - Ter Stegen Mistake

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe Vs Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Watch: Thomas Muller Goal Gives Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona In Crucial Champions League Match

1 hour ago
Mason Greenwood Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Outstanding Mason Greenwood Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead - World Class Finish!

1 hour ago
Zenit St. Petersburg
Non LFC

Watch: Outstanding Late Magomed Ozdoev Goal Puts Chelsea In Second Behind Juventus Despite Timo Werner Double In The Champions League

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Sends FSG January Transfer Plea In Champions League Clash Against AC Milan

1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Young Boys: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India

2 hours ago