UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Knocked Out At The Group Stage Into The Europa League Following Defeat To Bayern Munich And Benfica Win

A 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich this evening has knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League at the group stage. With Benfica beating Dynamo Kiev in the other Group E match, it meant Barcelona needed a win in order to qualify for the round of 16.

Barcelona add to their miserable season as they have failed to qualify from the group stage in the Champions League. Losing to Bayern Munich tonight means the La Liga giants will have to play Europa League football having coming third.

Bayern Munich finish as group winners by winning all six matches, with Portuguese side Benfica coming in second after their win over Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev.

Europa League and Thursday nights now await Barcelona, as they continue to struggle in their first season without Lionel Messi. Will Xavi be able turn the club's fortunes around or will the embarrassment continue for the once most feared club in Europe?

Bayern Munich Team: Neuer, Upamencano, Sule (Nianzou 78), Pavard, Lewandowski (Tillman 78), Sane, Coman (Sarr 71), Davies (Richards 71), Tolisso (Roca 60), Muller, Musiala

Subs: Ulreich, Fruchtl, Richards, Sarr, Hernandez, Roca, Nianzou, Tillman

Barcelona Team: Ter Stegen, Alba (Mingueza 31), Pique, Lenglet, Araujo, Busquets, De Jong (Puig 73), Gavira (Demir 87), Dembele (Coutinho 73), Depay, Dest (Gonzalez 46)

Subs: Puig, Deir, Neto, Coutinho, De Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Pena, Nico, Balde, Akhomach

