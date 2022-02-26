Barcelona v Athletic Club: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
After qualifying for the Europa League Round of 16, Barcelona will be looking to further cement their top four place in La Liga with a victory over Athletic Club on Sunday. We can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2.00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.
For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Movistar+ or Movistar LaLiga.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.com or the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV or Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in on Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2 or beIN Sports Connect.
