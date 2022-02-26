Barcelona v Athletic Club: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

After qualifying for the Europa League Round of 16, Barcelona will be looking to further cement their top four place in La Liga with a victory over Athletic Club on Sunday. We can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2.00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.

For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Movistar+ or Movistar LaLiga.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.com or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV or Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in on Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2 or beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook