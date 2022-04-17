Barcelona v Cadiz: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool target Gavi is in action for Barcelona on Monday evening when they take on Cadiz in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV, Premier Sports 1, and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Spain, the match can be seen on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga, and Movistar LaLiga 1.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TSN1, TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
- Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Semi-Final | Mane Double Sees Reds Into Final
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
- Liverpool Set To Go Above Manchester United In Forbes List After Overtaking FSG Owned Boston Red Sox
- Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Match Highlights
- Report: Mohamed Salah 'Close' To Agreeing New Liverpool Deal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok