Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia
Barcelona take to the field once again in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool targets Gavi and Ousmane Dembele will be in action as Xavi's team try and secure a safe passageway to the semi-finals after the 1-1 draw in Germany last week.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
Spain/Germany
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport ESPN, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+ and Movistar Liga de Campeones.
Viewers in Germany can watch on RTL, RTL+ and Servus TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
