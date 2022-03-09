Barcelona v Galatasary: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Barcelona host Galatasary in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
