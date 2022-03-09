Skip to main content
Barcelona v Galatasary: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Barcelona host Galatasary in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Barcelona

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

