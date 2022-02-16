Skip to main content
Barcelona v Napoli: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Barcelona host Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League knockouts stage playoffs on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

The second leg will be played in Naples on Thursday, 24th February with the winner earning a place in the round of 16.

Barcelona

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT time

Spain 

Kick-off is at 6:45pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  12:45pm ET

Pacific time:  9:45am   PT

Central time: 11.45am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:45 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Telefonica and Mediapro.

For US viewers, the game will be available on CBS and TUDN Deportes.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

