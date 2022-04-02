Barcelona v Sevilla: How To Watch/Live Stream | La Liga
Liverpool targets Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, and Ronald Araujo will all be in action as Barcelona take on Sevilla at the Nou Camp on Sunday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Barcelona are hugely improved under Xavi and come into the clash on the back of the sensational 4-0 victory away at rivals Real Madrid.
They can leapfrog Sevilla into second place in La Liga with a victory on Sunday so it's a crucial match for both teams.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (CEST)
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on LaLigaTV.
For viewers in Spain the match can be watched on Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 1 and Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca or the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, MTV India, and Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
