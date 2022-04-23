Skip to main content

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool target Gavi will be in action for Barcelona on Sunday evening as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Gavi

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

Spain

Kick-off time: 21:00 CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 15:00 ET

Pacific time:   12:00 PT

Central time:  14:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, and Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 34 - April 23rd to 28th

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Firmino Injury Update | Keita & Thiago Form

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Declan Rice Ready To Move, As Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Battle For West Ham Star

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

‘Keita And Thiago Were The Best Midfielders In The Bundesliga’ - Jurgen Klopp On Two Of Liverpool’s Engine Room

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That Kind Of Money Could Go Towards A Jude Bellingham'- How Liverpool's Sadio Mane Contract Negotiations Could Impact Future Transfer Activity

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘I Do Think I’ve Earned The Move To Liverpool’ - Virgil van Dijk On His Form For The Reds

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago