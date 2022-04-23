Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool target Gavi will be in action for Barcelona on Sunday evening as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
Spain
Kick-off time: 21:00 CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 15:00 ET
Pacific time: 12:00 PT
Central time: 14:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV.
For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, and Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
