Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool target Gavi will be in action for Barcelona on Sunday evening as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

Spain

Kick-off time: 21:00 CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 15:00 ET

Pacific time: 12:00 PT

Central time: 14:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, and Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok