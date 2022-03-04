Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia
Bayern Munich meet Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in a game that sees two of the top three clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 2:30pm GMT time
Germany
Kick-off is at 3:30pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 9:30am ET
Pacific time: 6:30am PT
Central time: 8:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be televised.
For viewers in Germany the match will be on Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2HD, Sony LIv and Jio Tv.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports Connect and beIN Sports 2.
