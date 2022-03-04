Skip to main content
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich meet Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in a game that sees two of the top three clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Bayern Munich

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  2:30pm GMT time

Germany

Kick-off is at 3:30pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  9:30am ET

Pacific time:  6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:30 AEDT

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be televised.

For viewers in Germany the match will be on Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2HD, Sony LIv and Jio Tv.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports Connect and beIN Sports 2.

