Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund | How To Watch / Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Ireland, Germany, US, Canada, India & Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham In Action
Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is in action as Borussia Dortmund travel to Bayern Munich as first plays second in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off is at 17:30 BST
Germany
Kick-off is at 18:30 CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30 ET
Pacific time: 09:30 PT
Central time: 11:30 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Go, and Sky Ticket.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, and the ABC app.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, and Sportsnet.ca.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
