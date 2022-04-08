Skip to main content
Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich host FC Augsburg on Saturday hoping to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Bayern Munich

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  2:30pm BST

Germany

Kick-off is at  3:30pm CET 

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  9:30am ET

Pacific time:  6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 19:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:30 AEDT (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be televised but it can be streamed on Bet365.com.

For viewers in Germany the match will be on Sky Sport Bundesliga and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Liv and Jio Tv.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 and Kayo Sports.

