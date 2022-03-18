Bayern Munich v FC Union Berlin: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia
Bayern Munich host FC Union Berlin on Saturday hoping to retain their four point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 12:30 ET
Pacific time: 09:30 PT
Central time: 11:30 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on Sky Sports and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
