Bayern Munich v FC Union Berlin: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich host FC Union Berlin on Saturday hoping to retain their four point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Bayern Munich

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 12:30 ET

Pacific time:   09:30 PT

Central time: 11:30 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on Sky Sports and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on Sportsnet.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

