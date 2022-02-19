Bayern Munich v SpVgg Greuther Fürth: How to Watch / Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, US, Canada, India, Germany
Bayern Munich host SpVgg Greuther Fürth in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Despite a shock 4-2 defeat to Vfl Bochum last week, Bayern still maintain a six point lead over rivals Borussia Dortmund.
They will be looking to get back to winning ways as they followed up the defeat at Bochum with a draw in Salzburg midweek in the Champions League.
This is likely to be a tough match for Fürth who are bottom of the table on just 13 points after suffering a difficult campaign so far.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 2:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 9:30am ET
Pacific time: 6:30am PT
Central time: 8:30am CT
Read More
Germany
Kick-off is at 3:30pm
India
Kick-off is at 20:00 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now and Sportsnet West.
Viewers in Germany can see the game on DAZN and DAZN1.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD and JioTV.
