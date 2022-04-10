Bayern Munich v Villarreal: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia
Bayern Munich host Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game here.
The Bundesliga club will be trying to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to earn the right to face Liverpool or Benfica in the semi-finals.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST time
Germany/Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
Viewers in Germany can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
