Bologna v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Lautaro Martinez In Action
Liverpool target Lautaro Martinez is in action in a huge Serie A encounter on Wednesday as Inter Milan travel to Bologna and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Argentine striker has been linked with the Reds over recent months and scored a sensational goal at Anfield when Inter were knocked out of the Champions League.
In what is a massive game for the Nerazzurri, they can reclaim top spot from rivals AC Milan with a victory.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:15pm (BST)
Italy
Kick-off is at 8:15pm (CET)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:15pm ET
Pacific time: 11:15am PT
Central time: 1:15pm CT
Read More
India
Kick-off starts at 23:45 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:15 AEDT (Thursday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in Italy, the game can be watched on Sky Sport 4k, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Go Italia, and DAZN.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on VH1 India, JioTV, and Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
