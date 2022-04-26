Skip to main content

Bologna v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Lautaro Martinez In Action

Liverpool target Lautaro Martinez is in action in a huge Serie A encounter on Wednesday as Inter Milan travel to Bologna and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Argentine striker has been linked with the Reds over recent months and scored a sensational goal at Anfield when Inter were knocked out of the Champions League.

In what is a massive game for the Nerazzurri, they can reclaim top spot from rivals AC Milan with a victory.

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:15pm (BST)

Italy

Kick-off is at 8:15pm (CET)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:15pm ET

Pacific time: 11:15am PT

Central time: 1:15pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:45 IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:15 AEDT (Thursday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in Italy, the game can be watched on Sky Sport 4k, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Go Italia, and DAZN.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on VH1 India, JioTV, and Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

