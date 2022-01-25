Borussia Dortmund Start 'Concrete Talks' For Long Term Liverpool Target
According to reports from Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund have started 'concrete talks' with RB Salzburg for striker Karim Adeyemi.
According to the article, Adeyemi has made up his mind and wants the move to the Bundesliga giants.
The main issue for Dortmund could prove to be the fee, with reports saying that Salzburg would demand a fee in the region of €30 and €40 million.
Adeyemi coming in would likely mean that Dortmund have accepted that star man Erling Haaland could depart the club in the summer, with rumours a release clause is set to become active in the Norweigens contract.
With 14 league goals, Adeyemi is the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Missing out on Adeyemi would be a big blow for Liverpool, however it could potentially work out in their favour.
Seeing Adeyemi move to Dortmund could mean the German side have accepted they'll lose Halaand and Liverpool should capitilise on that.
The likely-hood of the Reds attempting such audatious transfer is small but it should at least be considered.
One final Michael Edwards masterclass maybe?
