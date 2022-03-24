Brazil v Chile: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Qualifying Match - Liverpool's Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action
Brazil take on Chile in a World Cup 2022 qualifying match in Rio on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 23:30 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 19:30 ET
Pacific time: 16:30 PT
Central time: 18:30 CT
India
Kick-off is at 05:00 IST
Brazil
Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT -3 hours)
Chile
Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT -3 hours)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 10:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Premier Sports 1.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.
For viewers in Brazil, the game will be aired on NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, and Canais Globo.
For viewers in Chile, the game can be watched on Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, and TNT Sports Go.
For viewers in Australia, the game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
