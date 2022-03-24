Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Brazil v Chile: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Qualifying Match - Liverpool's Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action

Brazil take on Chile in a World Cup 2022 qualifying match in Rio on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Maracana

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 23:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  19:30 ET

Pacific time:   16:30 PT

Central time:  18:30 CT

India

Kick-off is at 05:00 IST

Brazil

Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT -3 hours)

Chile

Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT -3 hours)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 10:30 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Premier Sports 1.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.

For viewers in Brazil, the game will be aired on NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, and Canais Globo.

For viewers in Chile, the game can be watched on Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, and TNT Sports Go.

For viewers in Australia, the game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Neco Williams
Non LFC

Wales v Austria: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew48 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Alisson warms up
Quotes

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Explains How Pep Guardiola Has Influenced His Ability With His Feet

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Egypt v Senegal: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoffs - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Face Off Again

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Top Of The List' - Fabio Aurelio On Liverpool Left Back Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'It's A Dream' - Harvey Elliott Reveals Which Two Liverpool Players Are A Joy To Play Alongside

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal

By Damon Carr16 hours ago