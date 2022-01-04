Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Breaking: Arsenal Offer €55million + Lucas Torreira for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

A lot of clubs are after Fiorentina's star Dusan Vlahovic and in recent news, Premier League club Arsenal have apparently put in an offer for the Serbian

Dusan Vlahovic is a wanted man. The Serbian impressed a lot of clubs last season but this campaign he has taken it to a whole new level.

The 21-year-old currently has 16 goals in 20 games for Fiorentina in the Serie A.

This has helped him be linked with a lot of clubs, from Premier League sides like Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, to Italian giants Juventus.

Now it seems like one clubs has advanced on their 'interest' and put in an official offer for the Serbian.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have offered La Viola €55million + on loan Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic's signature this January.

The Italian outlet go on to say that Fiorentina are considering the offer as they want to bring in Torreira permanently anyway.

