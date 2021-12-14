Breaking: Arsenal Strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Of Captaincy
Arsenal have taken the decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after his latest disciplinary breach.
The Gabon international missed the Gunners match against Southampton after being left out by Mikel Arteta due to the breach.
The club issued a short statement on their website on Tuesday morning informing supporters of the decision.
It also states that Aubameyang will not be considered for selection for the crucial Premier League clash against West Ham United at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Read More
Arsenal have not provided any indication as to who will replace the 32 year old as captain though Alexandre Lacazette was captain for the match against the Saints.
'Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.
We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.
We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.'
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool Drawn Against Inter Milan In UCL Round Of 16
- Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error
- ‘Liverpool Are a Level Above the Others’ - AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Side
- Liverpool Starlet Harvey Elliott Set to Return From Injury In January
- Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook