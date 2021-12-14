Skip to main content
Breaking: Arsenal Strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Of Captaincy

Author:

Arsenal have taken the decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after his latest disciplinary breach.

The Gabon international missed the Gunners match against Southampton after being left out by Mikel Arteta due to the breach.

Aubameyang Lacazette

The club issued a short statement on their website on Tuesday morning informing supporters of the decision.

It also states that Aubameyang will not be considered for selection for the crucial Premier League clash against West Ham United at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal have not provided any indication as to who will replace the 32 year old as captain though Alexandre Lacazette was captain for the match against the Saints.

'Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.'

