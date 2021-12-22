Breaking: Manchester City Agree Sale Of Ferran Torres To Barcelona

According to reports on Wednesday, Manchester City have agreed to sell striker Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

As per BBC Sport, the Catalan club have agreed to pay a reported fee of £46.7million plus another £8.5million in add ons.

The deal has come as a shock to many with Barcelona having experienced a torrid last year.

In the summer, their talisman Lionel Messi left on a free transfer to PSG and the club's financial troubles have been well publicised.

BBC Sport claim however that they are able to fund the deal due to a recent bank loan.

The 21 year old signed for Pep Guardiola's team in the summer of 2020 from Valencia for a reported fee of around £25million.

The Spanish international hasn't been able to secure a regular starting place and has only made appearances on six occasions this season.

Barcelona need to bolster their forward line after losing Messi and selling Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid.

The sad news that Argentine Sergio Aguero would be retiring from the game due to a heart condition leaves them short in forward positions and hence pushing to get the Torres deal over the line.

The report also claims that Barcelona will need to offload some players before the transfer can be completed to ensure they stay within Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

