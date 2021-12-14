Breaking: Premier League Clash Between Brentford and Manchester United Postponed

The Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed.

A Covid-19 outbreak at Manchester United amongst players and staff led to the training ground at Carrington being closed.

The Premier League have now acted to protect the health of both staff and players by postponing the match.

There is no news at the moment on when the rescheduled match will take place.

This is the second Premier League match in recent days to be postponed as a result of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was also postponed for the same reason.

Manchester United issued a statement on the club website providing an update on the situation.

"Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

"Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.



"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.



"Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19."

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14th December 2021

7:30pm Brentford P-P Manchester United

7:45pm Norwich City v Aston Villa

8.00pm Manchester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves

7:30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton

7:30pm Burnley v Watford

8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United

Thursday, 16th December 2021

7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

7:45pm Chelsea v Everton

8:00pm Liverpool v Newcastle United

