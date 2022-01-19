Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Brentford v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Ralf Rangnick's team threw away a two goal lead at Aston Villa on Saturday evening to draw 2-2.

Brentford under Thomas Frank have lost four of their last five matches and lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

They currently sit in a comfortable position, ten points above the relegation zone but will keen to secure more points to ensure safety.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Brentford Starting XI

Jonas Lossl, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Brentford Subs

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Finley Stevens, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss,

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Read More

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Brentford Stadium
Non LFC

Brentford v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

40 seconds ago
Brentford Community Stadium
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Brentford v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, Maguire Surprise

14 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah, Ramy Abbas And Liverpool Directors To Meet After AFCON To Discuss New Contract

24 minutes ago
Alisson Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

'One Of The Best In The World' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Alisson, Taffarel & Goalkeeping At Liverpool

36 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfers

'He's Onto Bigger And Better Things' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha As Leeds Continue Contract Talks

55 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

'The Club Doesn't Want To Scare Him Away' - Journalist On Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino's Transfer Links To Barcelona

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Award Ceremony
News

Former Liverpool Defender Slams FIFA FIFPRO World 11 After Mohamed Salah Is Left Out - Messi, Haaland & Ronaldo Included

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
News

'Title Charge' - Fans React As Harvey Elliott Returns To Full Training For Liverpool

5 hours ago