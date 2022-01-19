Brentford v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
Ralf Rangnick's team threw away a two goal lead at Aston Villa on Saturday evening to draw 2-2.
Brentford under Thomas Frank have lost four of their last five matches and lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
They currently sit in a comfortable position, ten points above the relegation zone but will keen to secure more points to ensure safety.
Here are the confirmed line ups:
Brentford Starting XI
Jonas Lossl, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney
Brentford Subs
Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Finley Stevens, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss,
Manchester United Starting XI
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
