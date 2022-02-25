Brentford v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Brentford host Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
There are just two points separating the teams with Thomas Frank's Brentford in 14th and Eddie Howe's Newcastle in 17th but with two games in hand.
Both teams are in desperate need of the win to give them breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
