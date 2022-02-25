Skip to main content
Brentford v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Brentford host Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Brentford Stadium

There are just two points separating the teams with Thomas Frank's Brentford in 14th and Eddie Howe's Newcastle in 17th but with two games in hand.

Both teams are in desperate need of the win to give them breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at  20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

